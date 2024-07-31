Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia calls for Middle East to step back from the brink of war

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Wednesday condemned the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and called on all parties to refrain from steps that could tip the Middle East into a major war.

Hamas’s Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, the Palestinian militant group said, drawing fears of wider escalation in a region shaken by Israel’s war in Gaza and a worsening conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border.

“We strongly condemn the murder of the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, as a result of a rocket attack on his residence in Tehran,” Andrei Nastasin, deputy spokesman of Russia’s foreign ministry told reporters.

“It is obvious that the organisers of this political assassination were aware of the dangerous consequences this action is fraught with for the entire region.”

Russia, he said, had paid attention to the fact that the killing took place in Iran.

“We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint and abandon any steps that could lead to a dramatic degradation of the security situation in the region and provoke a large-scale armed confrontation,” Nastasin said.

Russia also condemned an Israeli attack on Lebanon that killed Hezbollah’s most senior commander in an airstrike on Beirut on Tuesday.

“We strongly condemn the military action carried out by Israel, which constitutes a gross violation of Lebanese sovereignty and basic norms of international law,” Nastasin said.

“We express our deep concern about the growing threat of a sharp escalation of the situation in the Middle East against this background.”

Russia, which has forged close ties both with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Arab leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has repeatedly scolded the West for ignoring the need for an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Alex Richardson)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR