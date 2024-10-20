Russia calls US statements on readiness for nuclear talks ‘deception’

(Reuters) – The recent statements by the U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration that Washington is ready for nuclear talks without preconditions with Russia, China and North Korea are “deception,” Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said.

“The call to talk about strategic stability, about control over nuclear weapons without preconditions is a deception,” Lavrov told the news outlet Argumenty I Fakty in remarks published early on Monday.

“What does ‘without preconditions’ mean? This means that the Americans reserve the right to declare us an enemy in their doctrinal documents.”