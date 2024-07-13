Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia can counter US missile deployments in Europe, Kremlin says

(Reuters) – European countries would be putting themselves at risk if they accept deployments of long-range U.S. missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a video published on Saturday.

Asked by Russian state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin about the possibility of the United States deploying hypersonic missiles to Europe, Peskov said: “We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the capitals of these (European) states are potential victims.”

Peskov noted that throughout the Cold War, American missiles based in Europe were aimed at Russia, with Russian missiles aimed at Europe in return, making the continent’s countries the chief victim of any potential conflict.

He said: “Europe is now coming apart at the seams. This is not the best time for Europe. Therefore, in one way or another, history will repeat itself”

