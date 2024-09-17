Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia clears fuel pipeline construction in Congo

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has tentatively agreed to the construction of a fuel pipeline in the Republic of Congo, according to a government decree published late on Monday.

The pipeline will link the western port of Pointe-Noire to the capital Brazzaville.

Moscow said a joint venture to construct the pipeline would be set up with Russia controlling 90% of the entity. The technical and economic issues are set to be defined in a concession agreement.

Russia pledged to provide funds, equipment and personnel for the construction of the pipeline as well as fuel to fill it if and when necessary. The Republic of Congo is expected to agree to various tax relief measures.

Russia has been forging close ties with Africa following the collapse of relations with the West over the conflict with Ukraine, which started in February 2022.

