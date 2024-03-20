Russia conducts navy drills in Sea of Japan

(Reuters) – A detachment of Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships conducted comprehensive naval exercises, including live fire, in the Peter the Great Gulf and Sea of Japan, Russia’s Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing the fleet’s news service.

The detachment, including the Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, Gromky and Sovershenny corvettes, repelled simulated attacks by uncrewed boats and aerial drones, the agency reported, citing a news release.

“According to the exercise plan, the crews of the warships practiced tactical techniques for conducting naval combat with surface ships of a mock enemy,” the fleet’s statement said.

It was not clear when the exercises took place and how long they lasted.

The Peter the Great Gulf is the largest gulf of the Sea of Japan, which lies between Russia and Japan.