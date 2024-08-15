Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia declares federal emergency in Belgorod region after Ukraine’s attack

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s emergency ministry has declared a federal level emergency in the Belgorod region, which borders Kursk, the head of the ministry, Alexander Kurenkov, said on Thursday.

“The situation in the region remains complex and tense. As a result of terrorist attacks by Ukrainian armed groups in the Belgorod region, residential houses and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, there are dead and injured citizens,” ha said.

