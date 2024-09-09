Russia destroys Ukraine-launched drone flying towards Moscow, mayor says

(Reuters) – Russia’s air defence units destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Tuesday.

“According to preliminary information, there is no damage or injuries at the site of the fall of the debris,” Sobyanin wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.