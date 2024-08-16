Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia destroys Ukrainian unit armed with NATO weapons in Kursk region, RIA says

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage unit that was armed with weapons from NATO countries in Russia’s western Kursk region, the RIA state-run media agency reported on Friday, citing unidentified security sources.

“Samples of small arms manufactured by the United States and Sweden have been seized at the liquidation site of a Ukrainian sabotage group near the village of Kremyanoe in the Kursk region,” RIA cited a Russian security official as saying.

Russian troops seized a Swedish-made Automatic Carbine 5 assault rifle as well as a US-made M4 carbine assault rifle and M2 Browning machine gun, RIA cited the official as saying.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield accounts from either side.

Russia has been battling Ukrainian forces in Kursk since Aug. 6, when Kyiv launched a lightning incursion in the largest attack on sovereign Russian territory since World War Two.

