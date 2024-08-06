Russia detains Italian man for flying a drone near the Kremlin

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – An Italian man has been detained in Moscow after flying a drone near the Kremlin, state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing law enforcement sources.

TASS said Russian law enforcement agencies detained the man, a flight attendant, for operating the drone over Zaryadye Park which sits just beside the Kremlin in central Moscow.

The Italian embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Italian said that he did not know about a ban on flying drones in Moscow and just wanted to capture beautiful pictures of the capital, TASS said.