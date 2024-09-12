Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia discharges 45 Indians fighting in its army

This content was published on
1 minute

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – About 45 Indian nationals have been discharged from the Russian army and efforts are under way to get a further 50 Indians released, a spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow in July, Russia had promised to discharge any Indians who had been falsely induced to join its army and then forced into active combat in Ukraine.

