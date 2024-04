Russia downs Ukrainian drones over Kursk and Belgorod

(Reuters) – Russian air defence units downed four Ukrainian drones late on Tuesday over the border region of Kursk and one more over the adjacent Belgorod region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Telegram.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Drone attacks on southern Russian regions occur daily and the Ukrainian military has also engaged in shelling, particularly in Belgorod.