Russia has not issued any alerts on elevated radiation in atmosphere, Kremlin says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Wednesday said that Russian services had not issued any alerts on higher levels of radiation in the atmosphere after Norway said it detected elevated levels of radioactive Caesium (Cs-137) near the Arctic border with Russia.

The Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) said in a statement on Tuesday it had measured “very low” levels of radioactive caesium at Svanhovd and Viksjoefjell near the Arctic border with Russia.

The authority detected elevated levels of radioactive caesium (Cs-137) at Svanhovd during the period of Sept. 9-16 and at Viksjoefjell during the period of 5-12 September, but the levels didn’t pose a risk to humans or the environment, it added.

Asked about the statement Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no alerts from Russian services about high levels of such isotopes in the atmosphere.

