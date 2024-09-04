Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia hits energy facilities in six Ukrainian regions, Kyiv says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

KYIV (Reuters) – Russian airstrikes hit energy facilities and critical infrastructure in nine Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

Energy facilities in the western region of Lviv, Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast, Donetsk in the east, east-central Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv in the south were attacked, the energy ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry did not provide additional details on the scale of recent damage to the energy grid, which has been battered by Russian airstrikes during the war touched off by Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down seven out of 13 missiles and 22 out of 29 drones across the country during Russia’s aerial salvo.

The Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram it was increasing emergency cut-offs on Wednesday introduced after a major Russian air strike on the energy sector on Aug. 26. It cited decreased generating capacity.

The air force command added that critical infrastructure was also targeted by Russian missiles in the western regions of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Volyn, far from the main battlefronts in the east and south of Ukraine.

Overnight, Russian drones and missiles also killed seven people in Lviv, damaging historic buildings in the heart of the city, local officials said. Lviv is situated close to the border with NATO member Poland.

On Tuesday, Russia struck a military institute in Poltava, killing at least 50 people.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR