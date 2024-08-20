Russia hits energy infrastructure in airstrikes on Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia hit energy infrastructure in northern Ukraine in an overnight missile and drone attack and caused a big fire in the west of the country, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian forces shot down three ballistic missiles and 25 of the 26 drones launched in the attack on nine regions across the country, Ukraine’s air force commander said.

Regional officials in the northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia said an energy facility was hit, causing blackouts for 72 settlements and more than 18,500 consumers.

Energy workers rushed to repair the damage, the regional administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian energy facilities have come under nearly daily bombardment over the past six months as the war grinds on following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine buys electricity from its neighbours in the European Union but not enough to make up the deficit. Power cuts are regularly announced during peak evening consumption hours.

An industrial facility was attacked in the western region of Ternopil region during the latest bombardments, and a fuel reservoir was hit, officials said.

Ukrainian television showed huge columns of black smoke rising over Ternopil, and regional authorities urged people to stay indoors.

Viktor Ustenko, a deputy head of the Ternopil regional administration, said over 90 firefighters were involved in efforts to extinguish the fire.

“The situation is fully under control,” Ustenko said.

An attack on Kyiv was repelled without major damage or casualties, city officials said.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow about Tuesday’s attacks. Both sides say they target facilities key to the military and not civilian infrastructure, but many civilians have been killed in the war.

Moscow has continued airstrikes since Ukrainian forces began an incursion into Russia’s Kursk region on Aug. 6, and Russian forces have been gradually advancing in parts of eastern Ukraine.

(Reporting Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Olena Harmash in Kyiv; Editing by Tikmothy Heritage)