Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia holds military drills on disputed island near Japan, Interfax says

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian missile troops held drills on a disputed island which both Japan and Russia claim as their own, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Soviet troops took control of the four islands off Japan’s Hokkaido – known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories – at the end of World War Two and they have remained in Moscow’s hands since. The dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty.

Interfax said on Thursday that Russian troops had practiced moving and camouflaging their vehicles on Matua island. Moscow said in May it would establish observation posts on the islands.

More recently, Russia has pushed back against a growing military alliance between the United States and Japan, which it has cast as a “stumbling block” to the signing of any peace agreement with Tokyo.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week that evidence that Japan was increasingly aligned with what he called “the collective West” could only be “detrimental to our bilateral relations.”

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR