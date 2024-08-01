Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia holds military drills on disputed Kuril islands, Interfax says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian missile troops held drills on one of the disputed Kuril islands which Japan considers its own territory, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

The troops practiced moving and camouflaging their vehicles on Matua island, it said.

Soviet troops seized the four islands off Japan’s Hokkaido at the end of World War Two and they have remained in Moscow’s hands, preventing the two countries signing a peace treaty.

