Russia imposes anti-terrorism measures in three border regions, agencies say, quoting officials

Russia imposes anti-terrorism measures in three border regions

(Reuters) – Russia introduced anti-terrorism measures early on Saturday in three regions bordering Ukraine, Russian news agencies quoted officials as saying.

The agencies quoted regional governors or the National Anti-terrorism Committee as saying the special regime would apply to Kursk region, where Moscow says its forces have been battling a Ukrainian incursion, and Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

RIA news agency said the measures included possible displacement of residents, limits on transport in specific areas, beefed-up security around sensitive sites, and wire taps of telephone and other communications.