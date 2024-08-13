Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia injures one, damages civilian infrastructure during overnight attack on Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia launched 38 attack drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Tuesday.

Thirty of the drones were destroyed over eight Ukrainian regions, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. It was not clear what happened to the weapons that were not destroyed.

Sumy regional authorities said the attack injured one person and damaged a power line and a gas pipeline, leaving some residents of the city of Sumy without electricity and gas supplies.

The attack also damaged a hospital building and several cars in the region, the authorities said.

Russia has stepped up its attacks on the northern region since Ukraine launched its incursion into the bordering Russian Kursk region.

Chernihiv regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said the attack targeted civilian infrastructure and reported no casualties in the northern region.

Regional officials in the central region of Vinnytsia said the attack damaged a residential building with no casualties reported.

The attack also damaged a building in the Mykolaiv region, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

