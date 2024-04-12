Russia-installed official says six dead in shelling of town in occupied area

(Reuters) – A Russia-installed official in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that shelling by Ukraine’s military had killed six people, including a child, in the town of Tokmak.

Vladimir Rogov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said at least 20 people had been injured. Rogov posted pictures of damaged houses, one of which was all but reduced to rubble.

Reuters could not independently verify the account of events.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that have been partially occupied by Russian forces and formally annexed by Moscow since the February 2022 invasion.