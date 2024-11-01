Russia is monitoring Moldova’s elections but is not interfering in them, says Kremlin

reuters_tickers

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia was monitoring the ongoing presidential election in Moldova, but was not interfering in it despite a flurry of allegations from the West and Moldova’s pro-Western president to the contrary.

Moldova is holding an election runoff on Sunday in which pro-Western President Maia Sandu will attempt to win a second term in a country that has become a diplomatic battleground between Russia and the European Union.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow strongly denied allegations it had been trying to meddle in the vote and questioned the way in which the authorities in Moldova had been overseeing the campaign.

Moscow has accused the Moldovan authorities of using dirty methods to sideline pro-Moscow voices. The authorities say they have acted to snuff out illegitimate pro-Moscow influence operations.