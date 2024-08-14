Russia jails US citizen for 15 days for petty hooliganism

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court sentenced U.S. citizen Joseph Tater to 15 days in jail on Wednesday for petty hooliganism, according to a Telegram channel monitoring the city’s courts.

Russian news agency Interfax had previously reported that Tater was detained on Aug. 12 for hooliganism and subsequently assaulted a police officer, leading to a separate criminal case being opened against him.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson)