Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia jails US citizen for 15 days for petty hooliganism

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court sentenced U.S. citizen Joseph Tater to 15 days in jail on Wednesday for petty hooliganism, according to a Telegram channel monitoring the city’s courts.

Russian news agency Interfax had previously reported that Tater was detained on Aug. 12 for hooliganism and subsequently assaulted a police officer, leading to a separate criminal case being opened against him.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR