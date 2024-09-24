Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia jails US citizen for six years on kidnapping charges, court says

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A court in Russia’s Kaliningrad region sentenced a U.S. citizen to six years in jail and fined him for 100,000 roubles ($1,078) for kidnapping his son, a regional court said on Telegram.

The American, whose full name was not disclosed by the court, attempted to illegally cross the Russian border in July 2023 with his four-year-old Russian son without the mother’s permission, the court said.

In August, Russia, the United States and several other countries carried out a major prisoner exchange, which involved 24 prisoners – 16 moving from Russia to the West and eight sent back to Russia from the West.

($1 = 92.8000 roubles)

