Russia launches 24 attack drones overnight, Ukraine says

1 minute

(Reuters) – Russia launched two dozen attack drones on Ukraine overnight, targeting chiefly critical infrastructure in the country’s south and east, Ukraine’s air force said on Monday.

The air force destroyed 17 of the Iranian-produced Shahed drones Russia used in its attack, over the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr, it said on the Telegram messaging app.

A Russia-launched Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk region, it added.

Four drones were destroyed over the southern region of Odesa, said Oleh Kiper, the regional governor.

“A logistics and transport facility was damaged,” Kiper added on Telegram. “A gas station was also damaged by the wreckage of a downed Shahed.”

There were no casualties in the attack, he added.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.