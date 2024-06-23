Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine officials say

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv and its surrounding region, forcing the engagement of air defence systems to repel the strikes, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital and the broader Kyiv region’s administration said on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing several blasts in and around Kyiv that sounded like air defence systems hitting air weapons.

