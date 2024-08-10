Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia launches air attack on Ukraine’s Kyiv, mayor says

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv, with air defence systems engaged on the outskirts of the city in repelling the strikes, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital and military administration officials said early on Sunday.

“Air defence units operating, air raid alert continues,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters witnesses said they heard at least two explosions in what sounded like air defence units at work.

It was not immediately clear if the attack caused any damage or injuries.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram that the capital remained under the threat of Russia’s ballistic missiles.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and all of eastern Ukraine were under air raid alerts, Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram.

(Reporting by Velentyn Ogirenko and Oleksandr Kozhukhar in Kyiv;Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Sandra Maler)

