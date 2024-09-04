Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia launches air attacks on Kyiv, western city of Lviv, Ukraine’s military says

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia launched a missile attack on capital Kyiv and a drone attack on western city Lviv, not far from the border with NATO-member Poland, Ukraine military officials said on Wednesday, with air defence units engaged in repelling the attacks.

Reuters witnesses heard several blasts on the outskirts of Kyiv in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.

The whole of Ukraine was under air raid alerts, Ukraine’s air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

