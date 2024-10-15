Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, mayor says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv late on Tuesday, top officials in the Ukrainian capital said.

“Stay in shelters,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app. He said drones were headed towards the large Troieshchyna neighbourhood on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration said on Telegram that air defence units were engaged in repelling the attack.

There was no immediate information about potential damage or injuries.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and the whole eastern half of Ukraine were under air raid alerts from about 1900 GMT.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
154 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR