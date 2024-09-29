Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s military says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv early on Monday, with air defence units engaged in repelling the strikes, Ukraine’s military said.

Reuters’ witnesses heard several blasts that sounded like air defence systems in operation and saw objects being hit in the air.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and all eastern part of Ukraine were under air raid alerts, with Ukraine’s air force warning of Russia targeting the territory with attack drones.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
150 Likes
106 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR