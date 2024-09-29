Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s military says

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv early on Monday, with air defence units engaged in repelling the strikes, Ukraine’s military said.

Reuters’ witnesses heard several blasts that sounded like air defence systems in operation and saw objects being hit in the air.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and all eastern part of Ukraine were under air raid alerts, with Ukraine’s air force warning of Russia targeting the territory with attack drones.