Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine capital Kyiv, military says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia launched an overnight drone attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and its surrounding region, the military administration said on Wednesday.

“Air defence systems are being engaged in the region and on the approaches to Kyiv in particular,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing blasts in what sounded like air defence systems engaged in repelling an air attack.

The city and most of Ukraine were under air raid alerts that were issued at around 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR