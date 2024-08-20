Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia launches fifth missile attack on Kyiv in August, Ukraine’s military says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia launched its fifth missile attack on Kyiv this month, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing air defence systems were again successful in repelling the strikes.

The missile attack followed a drone attack on Kyiv late on Monday, with preliminary information showing there was no damage or injuries as a result of either of the attacks, Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

The full scope of the attacks was not immediately known, but the Tuesday morning strikes likely involved cruise missiles, the military said.

Reuters witnesses heard blasts early on Tuesday in what sounded like air defence units in operation on Kyiv’s outskirts.

The military said that the capital has been under air raid alerts already 41 times this month.

Ukraine said on Monday it successfully repelled a Russian drone attack on Kyiv.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow about Tuesday’s attacks. Both sides say they target facilities key to military in their frequent drone and missile attacks, not civilian infrastructure.

