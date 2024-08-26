Russia launches massive air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s military says

Kyiv (Reuters) -All of Ukraine was under fresh air raid alerts during Monday’s morning rush hour amid a threat of a massive Russian missile and drone attack, Ukraine’s military said, following several waves of overnight drone attacks.

Ukraine’s air force said it recorded the launch of several missiles targeting the country and tens of drones that threatened all of Ukraine. By 0500 GMT there were no reports of explosions, however.

Russia launched two waves of drone attacks earlier on Monday, Ukraine’s military said, with initial information showing no damage or casualties.

Up to 10 drones were destroyed on their approach to the city in the region around Kyiv at about 0230 GMT, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters’ witnesses heard several blasts earlier in what sounded like air defence systems engaged in repelling an air attack.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians. Each says its attacks are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to the other’s war effort.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Gleb Garanich in Kyiv; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Clarence Fernandez)