Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv, 10 injured

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, early on Thursday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging residential buildings and industrial facilities, city officials said, although air defences downed all the missiles.

The first large attack in recent weeks targeted the city with both ballistic and cruise missiles, said Serhiy Popko, the head of its military administration.

“After a pause of 44 days, the enemy launched another missile attack on Kyiv,” he said. “All emergency services are working on sites. Clearing the consequences of the missile attack is underway.”

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 10 people were injured across the city. An 11-year-old girl was among the two people taken to hospital, city officials said.

Ukraine’s air defences shot down all 31 Russian missiles targeting the capital, the air force commander said.

Popko said the Russian military used strategic bombers and also launched some missiles from its territory, while following complicated manoeuvres in neighbouring regions, the missiles targeted the city from different directions.

Air alerts lasted for nearly three hours.

Klitschko said missile debris hit several residential buildings, industrial sites, and a kindergarten across the city.

Residents of a multi-storey building in the central district of Shevchenkivskyi were evacuated after one of the apartments caught fire. The attack also shattered windows in several houses nearby, and set private cars ablaze, Popko said.

