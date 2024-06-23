Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia launched three missiles overnight on Ukraine, with air defence systems destroying two of the weapons over the Kyiv region, Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Sunday.

In his statement on the Telegram messaging app, Oleshchuk did not say what happened to the third missile.

There were no immediate reports from Ukrainian officials of damage or injuries as a result of the attack.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and several others across Ukraine were under air raid alerts for about an hour on Sunday morning, starting at 4:50 a.m. local time (0150 GMT).

Reuters witnesses reported hearing several blasts in and around Kyiv at the time that sounded like air defence systems hitting air weapons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Sergiy Karazy; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jamie Freed)

