Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia launches one of war’s largest drone attacks on Ukraine, Kyiv’s military says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia launched several waves of drones on Kyiv in what was one of the war’s largest attacks of its kind targeting Ukraine, the military administration of the city said on Wednesday, keeping the Ukrainian capital under air raid alerts nearly all night.

Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed more than 30 drones by 6:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) on Wednesday in what was also Russia’s seventh attack on the city in July, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said.

It was “one of the most massive attacks on Ukraine with attack drones during the entire war,” Popko said on the Telegram messaging app.

“At this moment, according to the operational report at this moment, there are no casualties or damage in Kyiv.”

The full scale of the attack was not immediately clear. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Russian state news agencies reported, citing Russian fighters in Ukraine, that the attacks targeted several military airports and military warehouses across Ukraine.

Reuters could not independently verify the Russian reports.

Kyiv and most of central and eastern Ukraine were under air raid alerts from 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

Air defence systems were engaged on approaches to Kyiv and in the region surrounding the capital several times during the night, Popko said.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram the attack on the city came from several directions.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing blasts several times during the night in what sounded like air defence systems engaged in repelling an air attack.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian Schmollinger)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR