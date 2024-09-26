Russia launches overnight drone strike on Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia unleashed an overnight drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday, causing damage to civilian infrastructure, city officials said.

More than a dozen Iranian-made attack drones were spotted over the city, most of which were shot down, said Serhiy Popko, head of the local military administration.

Around 20 cars and a gas pipe in a residential area were damaged in the hours-long strike, he added. Debris was also found in a children’s playground.

Russia has regularly sent drones and missiles over Ukrainian towns and cities far behind the front line of its 2 1/2-year-old invasion.