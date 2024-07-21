Russia makes fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks, Ukraine’s military says

(Reuters) -Russia launched its fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks with Ukraine’s air defence systems destroying all the air weapons before they reached the Ukrainian capital, Ukraine’s military said on Sunday.

There were no casualties and no significant damage reported, Serhiy Popko, head of the Ukrainian capital’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“These systematic attacks… with drones, once again prove that the invader is actively looking for an opportunity to strike Kyiv,” Popko said. “They’re testing new tactics, looking for new approach routes to the capital, trying to expose the location of our air defence.”

Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram that its air defence systems destroyed 35 of the 39 drones and two cruise missiles that Russia had launched overnight. The weapons, the air force said, targeted 10 of Ukraine’s regions.

It was not immediately clear how many drones were launched at Kyiv.

Russia launched three Iskander ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s air force said, without saying what happened to them.

The military administration of the Sumy region in Ukraine’s northeast bordering Russia said on Telegram that a Russian missile damaged critical infrastructure in the Shostkynskyi district of the region.

The administration did not provide detail on what infrastructure was hit.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attacks.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Sandra Maler and William Mallard)