Russia opens criminal cases against two more foreign journalists in Kursk region, Interfax says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s FSB security service said on Tuesday it had opened a criminal case against two foreign journalists who had illegally crossed the Russian border to report from the Kursk region after a Ukrainian incursion, the Interfax news agency reported.

Citing the FSB, Interfax said the journalists included a reporter for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and a correspondent for Ukraine’s 1+1 TV channel.

The FSB has now brought criminal cases against at least seven foreign journalists who have reported from Kursk.

