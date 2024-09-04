Russia permits imports of North Korean beer, media reports say

SEOUL (Reuters) – A Russian company registered in the far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur has been cleared to import beer produced in North Korea, Russian media reported, in the latest sign of warming ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The shipments come as other North Korean trade restricted by United Nations sanctions for its weapons programmes comes under international scrutiny.

The U.S. and South Korea say North Korea has been supplying artillery and ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, which both Moscow and Pyongyang deny.

Ties between Pyongyang and Moscow have been blossoming recently. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea for the first time in 24 years in June to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean beer will be imported by a company named Vostokbirtrade, which was registered in June, Russia’s RBC business daily reported, citing documents.

North Korea has recently ramped up beer production in an effort to earn foreign currency through exports, Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that releases news and information based on sources inside North Korea, reported last month.

The move to allow beer imports comes after Russian authorities recently announced the export of prized horses and the shipment of more than 400 goats to North Korea.

Last month, Russia’s Primorsky Interregional Office of Rosselkhoznadzor said it monitored the export of 24 Orlov Trotter sport horses to North Korea at the Khasan railway checkpoint, with all horses microchipped.

The Orlov Trotter is prized for its speed and stamina.

North Korea’s Kim is known to be a keen horseman and the last batch of horses were delivered to the country in 2022.