Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia pounds Kyiv with drones for a second night in a row, Ukraine says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) – Russia launched several waves of drones targeting Kyiv for the second night in a row, damaging residential buildings and injuring at least one civilian, Ukrainian officials said early on Monday.

“Another night, another worry,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app. “The enemy does not reduce the intensity of air attacks on Ukraine and Kyiv.”

About 10 drones targeting the city in several waves and from different direction were destroyed, Popko said. While none of the weapons hit their target, falling debris injured mildly at least one man, he added.

Debris fell onto three of Kyiv’s major districts, causing some damage to roofs and the facades of several residential buildings and power cables, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

The air raid alerts in Kyiv lasted more than five hours before the air force declared skies clear at around 0215 GMT. The attack followed Russia’s strikes on Kyiv and other cities on Sunday, which injured 17 people in a central Ukrainian city.

In Kharkiv, an eastern Ukrainian region bordering Russia, at least 12 people were injured overnight after Russia launched guided air bombs targeting the region, Ukraine’s national police said on Telegram.

It added that several residential buildings were damaged.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Both countries deny targeting civilians in the 2-1/2-year war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour with full-scale invasion. It has since carried out continuous attacks on Ukrainian territory with missiles, rockets and drones.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
232 Likes
159 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR