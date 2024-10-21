Russia pounds Kyiv with drones for a second night in a row, Ukraine says

2 minutes

(Reuters) – Russia launched several waves of drones targeting Kyiv for the second night in a row, damaging residential buildings and injuring at least one civilian, Ukrainian officials said early on Monday.

“Another night, another worry,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app. “The enemy does not reduce the intensity of air attacks on Ukraine and Kyiv.”

About 10 drones targeting the city in several waves and from different direction were destroyed, Popko said. While none of the weapons hit their target, falling debris injured mildly at least one man, he added.

Debris fell onto three of Kyiv’s major districts, causing some damage to roofs and the facades of several residential buildings and power cables, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

The air raid alerts in Kyiv lasted more than five hours before the air force declared skies clear at around 0215 GMT. The attack followed Russia’s strikes on Kyiv and other cities on Sunday, which injured 17 people in a central Ukrainian city.

In Kharkiv, an eastern Ukrainian region bordering Russia, at least 12 people were injured overnight after Russia launched guided air bombs targeting the region, Ukraine’s national police said on Telegram.

It added that several residential buildings were damaged.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Both countries deny targeting civilians in the 2-1/2-year war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour with full-scale invasion. It has since carried out continuous attacks on Ukrainian territory with missiles, rockets and drones.