Russia pounds Kyiv with drones for second night in a row, Ukraine says

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with several waves of drones for the second night in a row, damaging residential buildings and injuring at least one civilian, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

The Ukrainian military said air defences downed 59 out of 116 Russian drones launched overnight. The military lost track of 45 drones that likely fell into Ukrainian territory, it said.

“Another night, another worry,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram. “The enemy does not reduce the intensity of air attacks on Ukraine and Kyiv.”

Up to 10 drones were still in Ukrainian air space.

The military said several attacks hit civilian infrastructure.

About 10 drones targeting the capital in several waves and from different direction were destroyed, Popko said. While none of the weapons hit their target, falling debris injured at least one man, he added.

Debris fell onto three of Kyiv’s main districts, damaging some to roofs and the facades of several residential buildings and power cables, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

As a result of the falling debris the roof of a multi-storey residential building was damaged, windows were smashed and one apartment was partially destroyed, Kyiv regional administration said.

The air raid alerts in Kyiv lasted more than five hours before the air force declared skies clear at around 0215 GMT.

The attack followed Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities on Sunday which injured 17 people in a central Ukrainian city.

In Kharkiv, an eastern Ukrainian region bordering Russia, at least 12 people were injured overnight after Russia launched guided air bombs, national police said on Telegram.

Several residential buildings were damaged, it said.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Both countries deny targeting civilians in the 2-1/2-year war that started when Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne, Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv; Editing by Angus MacSwan)