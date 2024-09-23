Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia produced most AI content to sway U.S. presidential vote, says U.S intelligence official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia has generated more AI content to influence the U.S. presidential election than any other foreign power as part of its broader effort to boost Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris, a U.S. intelligence official said on Monday.

The official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, speaking on condition of anonymity, made the comment in briefing reporters on the alleged use of AI by Russia and other countries to influence the Nov. 5 vote.

Moscow’s AI content is “consistent with Russia’s broader efforts to boost the former president’s candidacy and denigrate the vice president and the Democratic Party, including through conspiratorial narratives.”

