Russia promises retaliation against Norway over cuts to diplomatic staff

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW/OSLO (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow would retaliate against Norway over Oslo’s decision to cut Russian diplomatic staff.

Russia’s embassy in Norway said on Monday it was reducing its consular staff to two in accordance with a demand submitted by Norwegian authorities.

“We will take this latest unfriendly step into account when drawing up our future line towards Norway. We promise that our response will definitely be sensitive, we promise that, for the Norwegian side,” Zakharova said.

Norway’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday there had been a dialogue with Russia over time to ensure a diplomatic presence in both countries.

“We continue this dialogue. It is in Norway’s interest,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a written statement to Reuters. It added that, despite being neighbours, Russia and Norway had “little contact” due to “Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine”.

