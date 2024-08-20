Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia protests to US over American journalists in Kursk

This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said it summoned a senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday to protest over what it called the “provocative actions” of American journalists reporting from Russia’s Kursk region.

The Foreign Ministry said it had told U.S. Charge d’Affaires Stephanie Holmes that the reporters had crossed illegally into the region, where Ukrainian forces mounted an incursion two weeks ago, and that Russia intended to prosecute them.

Moscow appeared to be referring to reporting by the Washington Post and CNN from Sudzha, a Russian border town currently under Kyiv’s control.

In the CNN broadcast, journalists travelled with a Ukrainian military convoy from Ukraine to Sudzha, where they encountered a nearly deserted town with a few dozen elderly residents remaining.

For the Washington Post, a text reporter, a videographer and a photographer travelled to Sudzha on Saturday escorted by Ukrainian troops, and interviewed dozens of Russian civilians and Ukrainian soldiers.

The Foreign Ministry said it had protested over the actions of American reporters who had “illegally entered the Kursk region for propaganda coverage of the Kyiv regime’s crimes”.

It did not name the reporters or their media outlets.

The journalists’ actions “clearly prove the involvement of the United States as a direct participant in the conflict”, the Foreign Ministry said.

Contacted by Reuters, a Washington Post spokesperson said: “We are proud of our reporting on the Ukraine-Russia war and remain committed to covering all aspects of this important, evolving conflict.”

CNN and the U.S. embassy in Moscow did not immediately reply to comment requests.

In a similar case, Russia on Friday summoned the Italian ambassador to protest what it called an “illegal border crossing” by a team of correspondents from Italian state broadcaster RAI, who reported from Sudzha under Ukrainian military escort. The two journalists subsequently returned to Italy.

In its statement on Tuesday, Moscow added that there was “evidence of the participation of Americans PMCs (private military companies) on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during their invasion of the territory of the Russian Federation.”

It did not say what evidence it was referring to.

All foreign mercenaries who enter Russia illegally “automatically become a legitimate military target”, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Conor Humphries)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR