Russia ready to work with any US leader, says Lavrov

reuters_tickers

1 minute

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia is ready to work with any U.S. leader – elected by the U.S. people – who is willing to engage in “equitable, mutually respectful dialogue,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

He noted, during a news conference at the United Nations, that during former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration there was still dialogue underway despite serious U.S. sanctions on Moscow.