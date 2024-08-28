Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia reopens two airports in its Tatarstan region after briefly suspending operations

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Two airports serving the Russian cities of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk in the Tatarstan region reopened on Wednesday after briefly suspending operations for flight safety reasons, Rosaviatsia, the federal air transport agency, said on Telegram.

Both airports, which suspended operations on Wednesday morning, resumed operations at 1230 Moscow time (0930 GMT), the agency said.

Similar restrictions have been temporarily put in place in the past at various Russian airports due to Ukrainian drone activity.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
67 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR