Russia reopens two airports in its Tatarstan region after briefly suspending operations

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Two airports serving the Russian cities of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk in the Tatarstan region reopened on Wednesday after briefly suspending operations for flight safety reasons, Rosaviatsia, the federal air transport agency, said on Telegram.

Both airports, which suspended operations on Wednesday morning, resumed operations at 1230 Moscow time (0930 GMT), the agency said.

Similar restrictions have been temporarily put in place in the past at various Russian airports due to Ukrainian drone activity.