Russia restricts enriched uranium exports to the United States

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has imposed restrictions on the export of enriched uranium to the United States, the government said on Friday, creating supply risks for U.S. nuclear power plants which last year imported a quarter of their enriched uranium from the country.

Russia said the temporary restrictions were a response to Washington’s ban on imports of Russian uranium, which was signed into law earlier this year, but contained waivers allowing for shipments to continue in case of supply concerns through 2027.

Russia is the world’s sixth largest uranium producer and controls about 44% of global uranium enrichment capacity. In 2023, the U.S. and China topped the list of Russian uranium importers, followed by South Korea and France.

President Vladimir Putin told a government meeting on Sept. 11 that Moscow should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel in retaliation for Western sanctions.

The government’s decree on Friday was the first follow up action to Putin’s statement in September.

Russia accounted for 27% of the enriched uranium supplied to U.S. commercial nuclear reactors last year. Imports to the U.S. from Russia through July this year stood at 313,050 kilograms (690,160 lb), down 30% from last year.

It is not clear whether the U.S. has imported any uranium from Russia after the U.S. ban took effect in August. The Russian government’s decree says companies authorized by the export control watchdog can still export uranium to the United States.

The U.S. is probing a surge in imports of enriched uranium from China since late 2023 amid concerns the shipments are helping Moscow sidestep a U.S. ban on imports of the power plant fuel from Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Gleb Bryanski, editing by Christina Fincher)