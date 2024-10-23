Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia says ‘unprecedented’ cyber attack hits foreign ministry amid BRICS summit

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian Foreign Ministry was targeted by a severe cyber attack on Wednesday, coinciding with the major BRICS summit taking place in the country, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier Zakharova said that the ministry had been targeted by a large-scale distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS).

“A massive cyberattack from abroad began this morning on the infrastructure of the official website, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s portal,” Zakharova said.

She noted that the ministry regularly encounters similar attacks, but today’s attack was “unprecedented in scale”.

The BRICS summit, aimed at demonstrating Moscow’s global standing despite Western sanctions, takes place in Russia’s Kazan on Oct. 22-24.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
48 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
267 Likes
168 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR