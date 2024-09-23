Russia says 31 civilians killed during Ukrainian offensive in Kursk region

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ukraine’s offensive in Russia’s Kursk region had killed at least 31 civilians and wounded 256 as of Sept. 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Ukraine on Aug. 6 launched the biggest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two, bursting through the border into the western Kursk region supported by swarms of drones and heavy weaponry, including Western-made arms.

Russia said 131,000 civilians had left the most dangerous areas of the Kursk region.