Russia says firefighter killed by Ukrainian drone in Moscow-controlled region

1 minute

(Reuters) – One firefighter was killed and two other were injured by a Ukrainian drone in the Russia-controlled Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Sunday.

The drone’s explosives detonated when Vyacheslav Glazunov, 33, was extinguishing a fire in the Novoaidar district triggered by fallen drones, the ministry said on Telegram.

In a separate incident, ten civilians, including one local official and seven self-defence volunteers, were wounded in the village of Cheremoshnoye in Russia’s Belgorod region after a Ukrainian shelling, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor said.

Several Russian regions, including Belgorod and Kursk bordering Ukraine, established so-called territorial defence units to increase security and resist sabotage activity after Moscow started what it called “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022.