Russia says five killed, 46 injured in Ukraine strike on Belgorod

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Five people were killed and 46 injured in Ukrainian attack on the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod late on Friday, the local governor said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov also said 37 people, including seven children, were taken to hospital.

Video from a car dashboard, posted on social media and purporting to demonstrate the attack, showed another car being blown up while moving on the road. Seconds later an explosion is seen on the other side of the road.

Ukraine has staged frequent attacks on Belgorod and other Russian border regions in recent months.

Ukraine and Russia say they do not deliberately target civilians in the war that began when Russia sent thousands of troops into its smaller neighbour in February 2022. Moscow has called the invasion a “special military operation”.

